From artisan cheeses to quirky homewares, a local high street is hosting a Christmas shopping night to showcase its independent offering.

Dovedale Road independent businesses Carmichael’s Donna Carmichael, Lucy Locket Land owner Lucy McKelvey and Dog and Daisy co-owner Andrew Davison host another late night Christmas shopping night experience | Sunderland Echo

Dovedale Road in Seaburn Dene is home to a string of locally-owned businesses, which have built up a loyal following thanks to their service, with many shop owners on first name with their customers.

Now, three of the businesses, Carmichael’s deli, Lucy Locket Land craft shop and Dog and Daisy clothing and homewares, are teaming up for a Christmas shopping night to showcase their products with fizz and nibbles for regulars, as well as giving new faces the chance to discover their offer.

The shops will be open late, until 9pm on Thursday, November 28.

Donna Carmichael is at the helm of Carmichaels, which specialises in farmhouse cheeses, cured meats, tray bakes, sausage rolls, sauces, snacks, pastas, locally-brewed and distilled alcohol, kitchen gifts and much more.

Inside Carmichael's deli | Sunderland Echo

As well as being a deli for food to take away, it also has seating for people wanting to enjoy cheeseboards and coffees.

The businesswoman, who also owns Hillhead Tea Room in Lizard Lane, said: “This is our third year of hosting a late night shopping event. The first year was amazing and last year even better again, which we didn’t think possible. So we’re really looking forward to this year’s event.”

Carmichael’s will be giving away cheese samples, mulled wines, bread dipper samples and more on the night.

Donna said: “We try to source unusual items, things people can’t get in the supermarket, as well as locally-sourced produce. With the increase in ingredients costs and import duty, it is difficult sometimes, but the demand for good quality produce is still there.

“We have such loyal customers and we feel really lucky to be on this estate. Our hampers are really popular at Christmas, but we also do them all year round, we can pretty much put anything together for a foodie gift.”

Neighbouring business Lucy Locket Land was set up by Lucy McKelvey in 2017 after crafting helped her with her mental health.

Lucy Locket Land | Sunderland Echo

She opened her shop to share the joy of crafting and knitting with others and it’s proved hugely popular, attracting people from across the country - and even internationally thanks to the shop’s online following - with its kits, natural-fibre yarns and workshops, as well as selling ceramics by local artists .

Lucy will be hosting pop up shops within her shop for the late night shopping night, selling ceramics by Pottery by Isla and Aly Hall Ceramics, as well as items from The Knitting Gift Shop. There will also be Bucks Fizz and nibbles.

“Each of these places sell unique pieces that are very special, “ said Lucy. “I will also be hosting a food bank collection on the night. I feel it’s really important as a community to do what we can, we can achieve more together than we can individually.”

Dog and Daisy is also a popular fixture on the local high street, brought to the area by Kerry and Andrew Davison.

Dog and Daisy | Sunderland Echo

It sells a wide range of items from clothing and accessories to candles, Christmas decorations, gifts and homewares.

It opened in 2016 and is still going strong.

Kerry said: “I started selling in Tynemouth Market before looking for premises and I’ve been so well supported here. I’ve been very fortunate, I’ve never even had to advertise.

“It’s really evolved and is constantly growing. There’s a great community spirit here and the Christmas shopping night is a great way to say thank you to our customers.”