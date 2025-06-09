13 shop local gifts to buy your Mackem dad this Father's Day

We’ve rounded up some ideas of Sunderland-themed gifts to buy dad, whilst also helping support local independent businesses.
1. Vaux Beers
If you fancy getting your dad some locally-made beers, Vaux has a great online shop with a range of brews. They're also doing a special Father's Day Vaux Box featuring three of their core beers, a limited-edition collaboration brew with Northern Monk, and a branded Vaux glass for £22. Visit www.vaux.beer | Sunderland Echo
2. The Fans Museum shop
As well as being an excellent free museum and community asset, The Fans Museum has an online shop to help fund its costs. You can pick up items like match-worn shirts, prints and even have your shirts made into cushions for a more unusual gift. Visit shop.fansmuseum.org | Sunderland Echo
3. Theatre tickets
Why not treat dad to some theatre tickets. There's a packed diary of shows at the Sunderland Empire. One of the biggest this year is Hamilton heading to the city on its first UK & Ireland tour. The hugely-popular show will make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. | Submitted
4. Get dad a new outfit
Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street in the city centre which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. It's a chance to pick up some more unusual brands and designs. | Sunderland Echo
