13 shop local gifts to buy your Mackem dad this Father's Day

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 16:50 BST

Looking for some inspiration to buy your Mackem dad this Father’s Day?

We’ve rounded up some ideas of Sunderland-themed gifts to buy dad, whilst also helping support local independent businesses.

If you fancy getting your dad some locally-made beers, Vaux has a great online shop with a range of brews. They're also doing a special Father's Day Vaux Box featuring three of their core beers, a limited-edition collaboration brew with Northern Monk, and a branded Vaux glass for £22. Visit www.vaux.beer

1. Vaux Beers

If you fancy getting your dad some locally-made beers, Vaux has a great online shop with a range of brews. They're also doing a special Father's Day Vaux Box featuring three of their core beers, a limited-edition collaboration brew with Northern Monk, and a branded Vaux glass for £22. Visit www.vaux.beer | Sunderland Echo

As well as being an excellent free museum and community asset, The Fans Museum has an online shop to help fund its costs. You can pick up items like match-worn shirts, prints and even have your shirts made into cushions for a more unusual gift. Visit shop.fansmuseum.org

2. The Fans Museum shop

As well as being an excellent free museum and community asset, The Fans Museum has an online shop to help fund its costs. You can pick up items like match-worn shirts, prints and even have your shirts made into cushions for a more unusual gift. Visit shop.fansmuseum.org | Sunderland Echo

Why not treat dad to some theatre tickets. There's a packed diary of shows at the Sunderland Empire. One of the biggest this year is Hamilton heading to the city on its first UK & Ireland tour. The hugely-popular show will make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

3. Theatre tickets

Why not treat dad to some theatre tickets. There's a packed diary of shows at the Sunderland Empire. One of the biggest this year is Hamilton heading to the city on its first UK & Ireland tour. The hugely-popular show will make its Wearside debut with a six-week run from June 17 to July 26, 2025. It tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. | Submitted

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street in the city centre which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. It's a chance to pick up some more unusual brands and designs.

4. Get dad a new outfit

Port is a fantastic lifestyle concept store on St Thomas Street in the city centre which sells everything from coffee and bagels at its in-house coffee shop to prints, candles and clothes by local designers. It also has a vintage section with some real gems. It's a chance to pick up some more unusual brands and designs. | Sunderland Echo

