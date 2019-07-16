National awards for five parks in Sunderland
Five parks in Sunderland have earned national awards.
Barnes Park, Hetton Lyons Country Park, Roker Park, Mowbray Park and Herrington Country Park have been given Green Flag awards, awarded annually by Keep Britain Tidy.
The internationally-recognised quality mark for parks and green spaces is awarded to “well-managed, clean and safe” public areas – as research reveals that parks being clean and well managed is one of the most important qualities people look for.
Coun Amy Wilson, the council's cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "It's a mark of how much love and care there is for parks and green spaces in our city that we again receiving these Green Flags.“Communities, volunteers, friends and council staff all put a lot of work into maintaining and ensuring that we can all enjoy visiting our parks.
“Well done to everyone because the Green Flags are a badge of excellence that we can all be proud of.
“The flags are a sign to the public that the park boasts the very highest environmental standards, is maintained and looked after, and has good visitor facilities.
“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors.
“These awards celebrate the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks"