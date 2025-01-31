Music City Sunderland: from daily gigs to festivals, a rundown of where to enjoy live music

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 07:45 BST

From hit musical Hamilton at the Empire to Kubix Festival in Herrington Country Park, there’s plenty of events happening in the world’s newest Music City this year.

As the city celebrates winning Music City accreditation - which will lead to even more music and opportunities for artists and businesses in the city over the next five years - here’s just some of the shows and festivals to be announced so far for 2025, as well as some of the venues in the city who host regular live music.

There's daily live music at The 3 Stories from 7pm on week days and from 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays. There's also a number of events coming up at the city's newest venue including a '90s and '00s Bottomless Brunch on February 1. See their Facebook page for more.

Daily live music

Pop Recs host a really diverse range of music throughout the year. Forthcoming gigs include The Bug Club on February 20, BIS on March 29 and Jane Weaver on April 3.

Pop Recs, High Street West

Independent in Holmeside is one of the best places to check out live music in the city with an excellent promotion team. Forthcoming gigs include Palma Louca, Slate Label and more, as well as club nights such as Haze and The Sesh.

Independent, Holmeside

You can enjoy live music at The Botanist in Keel Square every Friday and Saturday from 8pm.

The Botanist, Keel Square

