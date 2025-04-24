Doves announced as headliners for Sunderland's Monument Festival 2025
It’s been announced that the band will bring their signature blend of euphoric indie rock to the city’s Monument Festival at Herrington Country Park on Saturday, July 19.
Fresh from the release of their sixth studio album Constellations For The Lonely, Doves will take the top spot as the festival named after nearby Penshaw Monument returns this summer.
“Doves are a band that hit you right in the chest live, they’re transcendent,” said Debbie Travis-Waller, festival spokesperson. “Their return is deeply personal, sonically bold, and genuinely moving. Having them headline Monument 2025 under Penshaw Monument is going to be a moment people talk about for years.”
Emerging in the early 2000s with Mercury Prize-nominated debut Lost Souls, Doves quickly established themselves as one of the UK’s most emotionally resonant alternative acts.
With three UK Number 1 albums under their belt and a reputation for atmospheric live shows, the Manchester trio returned from hiatus with 2020’s The Universal Want, and now Constellations For The Lonely sees them pushing boundaries once again.
Doves join the already-announced lineup which includes acts Yard Act, The Fratellis, The Sherlocks, The Twang, Pastel, Red Rum Club and more, including local talent like Dead Wet Things, Lottie Willis and Mickey Callisto who recently impressed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent.
Debbie added: “This is the strongest lineup we’ve ever pulled together. There’s a perfect mix of festival favourites and next-big-things. If you leave without discovering a new favourite band, you weren’t listening hard enough!”
Tickets
General admission tickets are priced £43 including booking fee, which includes all-day access to both stages and festival zones.
VIP tickets are also available, priced £125 including booking fee, which include fast-track entry, exclusive viewing areas, private bar, posh loos & priority parking.
Junior Tickets – discounted for ages 6–15 (must be with an adult) - are priced from £23, including including booking fee.
Under 6’s go free.
Book via monumentfestival.co.uk . No tickets will be available on the gate, and everyone under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult over 21.
