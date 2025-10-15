Here’s what you need to know about Wear, from vintage finds to opening hours.
1. New life on Vine Place
The new opening has brought retail back to a well-known shop site. Menswear specialist Aphrodite was one of the city’s most popular independent retailers, bringing top name brands to the city centre for 30 years before closing its store in Vine Place last summer after Mike Ashley’s company, Frasers Group, bought the retail business, but not the building itself. | Sunderland Echo
2. Making a difference
The building was purchased by AutismAble after Sarah Farrell-Forster, CEO of AutismAble and SeaChange, saw its potential to bring a multi-purpose offering to the city. She said: “It’s still early days but the response so far has been great - people say they love the buzz of the place. What we’ve also noticed is a real mix of ages coming in, which we’re really pleased about, we want Wear to be for everyone.” | Sunderland Echo
3. Wear's here
There's three parts to Wear, with the downstairs of the building housing a coffee shop and pre-loved clothes shop. The upstairs of the site, meanwhile, will be turned into offices and workshop space for AutismAble who support neurodivergent people across the North East, with training, learning and employment opportunities. | Sunderland Echo
4. Designer Wear
The retail side of Wear gives you the chance to pick up some unusual vintage finds, as well as pre-loved designer wear and accessories from brands such as Burberry, Dior, Stone Island, Kappa, Levis, Puma and more. A selection of new items are available, too. There's also local artworks on show. | Sunderland Echo