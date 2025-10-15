2 . Making a difference

The building was purchased by AutismAble after Sarah Farrell-Forster, CEO of AutismAble and SeaChange, saw its potential to bring a multi-purpose offering to the city. She said: “It’s still early days but the response so far has been great - people say they love the buzz of the place. What we’ve also noticed is a real mix of ages coming in, which we’re really pleased about, we want Wear to be for everyone.” | Sunderland Echo