Sunderland breakfast spots

These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Sunderland according to Google user reviews

Bored of bran flakes and toast?

By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – so why not check out the top-ranked breakfast spots in Sunderland, as rated by Google users.

1. Salt house Kitchen, Queen’s Road

‘Great breakfast here - set us up for the day & helped with the hangover recovery,” wrote one reviewer of Salt House kitchen, which comes out at the top of Sunderland’s breakfast spots on Google.

2. The Scullery, Warwick Terrace

Offering up full breakfasts alongside omelettes and sandwiches, Google reviewers loved The Sculler for its great service, friendly staff and good quality food.

3. Havershams, Fawcett Street

Havershams came out as the third most popular spot in Sunderland for breakfast, with reviewers praising the reasonable prices and quick service.

4. The Mad Hatter, Sea Road

Diners were fans of the Alice in Wonderland theme as well as the quick service at The Mad Hatter, which offers breakfast sandwiches among other options for the morning.

