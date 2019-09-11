Sunderland Restaurant Week to return to Wearside
A scheme which encourages people to try out new restaurants in Sunderland, and rediscover old favourites, will return to Wearside this month.
The latest instalment of Sunderland Restaurant Week will take place from September 21-29, with a variety of dishes and deals on offer for £5, £10 and £15 per person.
And more than 20 Wearside eateries have signed up to take part, with more expected to join in the coming weeks.
New additions to the list this year include Italian-themed buffet Endless Pizza at Green Terrace (formerly Tequila Tequila) and Asian fusion restaurant House of Zen, at Whitburn Road, Seaburn (formerly Fat Buddha).
Many of last year’s favourites have returned, such as 808 Bar & Kitchen at St Thomas Street, Asiana at West Wear Street, Grosvenor Casino at Lambton Street, Nando’s at High Street West and both Port of Call sites, at Sunderland’s Park Lane and Seaham’s North Terrace.
Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, is confident the event will be great success.
“We have a fantastic food and drink scene in Sunderland and Restaurant Week is the perfect way to celebrate this,” said Sharon.
“It’s a great opportunity to try somewhere new and make the most of the excellent deals on offer.
“There are eateries all over the area taking part this year, offering a wide variety of cuisines, and it’s sure to be one that diners won’t want to miss.”
To make the most of the Restaurant Week offers, download a voucher from www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week.