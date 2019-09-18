Mackem delicacy the Pink Slice

Pink slices: Where you can buy the ultimate Mackem sweet treat in Sunderland

They’re the ultimate Mackem sweet treat, yet few people outside of Sunderland seem to have heard – or enjoyed – pink slices.

By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:58 pm

If you’ve got a hankering for this jammy shortbread sandwich topped with bright pink icing, author of the Mackem dictionary Paul Swinney has compiled a list of the finest purveyors of pink slices. Paul said: “Like many Wearsiders, I was introduced to pink slices by my nana. And nanas have an incredible ability to hunt down pink slices. But for those of us without this ability, finding a pink slice was no easy task. So pulling together a comprehensive list of places that sell them seemed like an obvious step. I hope now that no Mackem will ever be left stranded when their craving for a pink slice kicks in!”

1. Roker End Cafe, Sheepfolds, Monkwearmouth

If a pre-match pink slice is what you're after, this is the place to go.

2. Sue's Cafe, Marine Walk, Roker

Sue's Cafe is a firm favourite in Roker. As well as pink slices, you can pick up a cracking sausage sandwich and a cup of Bovril on a cold winter's walk.

3. Henderson's, Roker Avenue

You can pick up the pink slice at this Roker favourite. We're not sure on the exact origins of pink slices. The recipe was said to feature in the Be-Ro cook book, first published by the North East company in 1923, so this may also have helped popularise the treat in the region. But that wouldn't explain why they are so specific to Sunderland in particular.

4. Deli and Dips, Silksworth Terrace

A firm favourite on Trip Advisor, this is also a great spot to pick up Sunderland's signature savoury dish - the saveloy dip

