Pink slices: Where you can buy the ultimate Mackem sweet treat in Sunderland
They’re the ultimate Mackem sweet treat, yet few people outside of Sunderland seem to have heard – or enjoyed – pink slices.
If you’ve got a hankering for this jammy shortbread sandwich topped with bright pink icing, author of the Mackem dictionary Paul Swinney has compiled a list of the finest purveyors of pink slices. Paul said: “Like many Wearsiders, I was introduced to pink slices by my nana. And nanas have an incredible ability to hunt down pink slices. But for those of us without this ability, finding a pink slice was no easy task. So pulling together a comprehensive list of places that sell them seemed like an obvious step. I hope now that no Mackem will ever be left stranded when their craving for a pink slice kicks in!”