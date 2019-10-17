As a handy guide, we’ve rounded up some of the best independent cafes and coffee shops in the area, in no particular order, where you can pick up everything from a post-cycling snack to a pre-match pink slice.
1. Holmeside Coffee, Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens
As well as offering excellent coffees, brunches and light bites, Holmeside Coffee offers so much more. You can pick up art pieces, join in a yoga session, attend a talk or enjoy live music and street food at one of its social events. They also have a smaller takeout version in the old JC Potter newsagent's in High Street West, opposite the Empire.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Cole cafe and Deli, Roker
There's lovely attention to detail, in the decor and food, at this cafe in a former house in St George's Terrace. Make sure to check out its cake counter which offers home-made treats such as courgette & lime or white chocolate, raspberry & almond blondies.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Fausto, Marine Walk, Roker
A popular spot for cyclists completing the C2C route, Fausto offers high energy foods and cuppas with a view of Roker Pier. You can pick up retro merchandise whilst you're there or join in some of its social clubs which include open water swimming and language classes.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Good Apple Cafe, Derwent Street
Vegans, vegetarians and people with allergies are particularly well catered for at this city centre spot. It's built up a firm following for its breakfasts which are served until 2pm and include options such as tofu on toast.
Photo: Stu Norton
