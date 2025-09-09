Have yourself a red and white Christmas as the Stadium of Light launches new festive nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, the stadium has added film screenings and party nights to its Christmas dinner offers, including screenings of The Polar Express and Love Actually.

Robyn Wilson, from the SAFC Events team, said: “Our festive events at the Stadium of Light are always incredibly popular, with many selling out quickly each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we’re especially excited to introduce our new festive film screenings, which we know will be a huge hit with families and friends.

“From cosy lunches to lively party nights, there’s something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to celebrate the season with us.”

Here’s a rundown of the Christmas nights for December 2025:

*Christmas Matinee: The Polar Express (Sun 7 Dec) – Family screening with festive treats, live guest appearance, and optional Stadium Tour.

*Festive Film Night: Love Actually (Sun 7 Dec) – A festive meal, wine or prosecco, themed cocktails, and a Christmas photobooth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Christmas Lunch (Sun 7 Dec) – A cosy two-course plated lunch in the Riverview Brasserie, with optional Stadium Tour.

*Christmas Party Nights (Fri 12 & Fri 19 Dec) – Welcome drinks, buffet, DJ, photobooth, and arcade games in Quinn’s Sports Bar.

*Festive Dinner Party (Sat 20 Dec) – Elegant three-course dining and entertainment in the Montgomery Suite.

*Private Parties – Bespoke festive celebrations available in exclusive suites, from buffet parties to fine dining.

Early Bird Prices start from £10 for kids, £15 for adults, and £25pp for festive dining and party nights. For bookings and enquiries: 0191 551 5094 [email protected]