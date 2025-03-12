Sunniside Nights to shine a light on burgeoning creative quarter in Sunderland

A one-off celebration will shine a light on the burgeoning Sunniside area of the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunniside Nights will shine a light on the area | Sunderland Echo

Sunniside is undergoing a wave of improvements and investments, with new venues opening and building works starting on a new housing community to breathe new life in the area.

Now, Sunniside Nights will feature a host of entertainment and creativity at venues across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, March 21, venues around the area will be opening their doors for a packed programme of music, film and live chat with podcast stars.

Sunniside Nights has been brought together by Futureheads musician, Ross Millard, who had combined artists and performers to create a night which will showcase, not only a range of talent, but also what Sunniside has to offer.

Pop Recs in High Street West will be hosting a live gig by Du Blonde, the alter ego of Newcastle-born creative Beth Jean Houghton, who recently released her critically acclaimed album, Sniff More Gritty.

Du Blonde will perform at Pop Recs | Submitted

Fresh from a sell out UK tour, the night will be a must for modern alt-rock fans. She will be supported by Sunderland-based Lottie Willis, who is already been earmarked as one to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the gig, and also at Pop Recs, Pop Flix, will host a late night screening of the 1979 cult movie, The Warriors, which centres around a New York street gang.

Meanwhile, Diego’s at Sunniside will be the home for A Celebration of Athletico Mince, an evening with podcaster, comedian and presenter Andy Dawson who has been making the popular podcast for almost 10 years with fellow comic, Bob Mortimer.

Andy Dawson will talk about his Athletico Mince podcast | Submitted

Frankie and the Heartstrings singer Frankie Francis will be ‘in conversation’ with legendary songwriter, Kane Gang member, Martin Brammer.

An Ivor Novello-nominated songwriter, Martin has sold more than 25m records in a career lasting 40 years as an artist, producer and songwriter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event will be a rare chance to hear from Martin and get some insight into his music industry dealings, tour stories and advice on how to make it as a successful songwriter, producer and music manager.

Note: The location for this event is to be confirmed.

Later that evening, guests have the chance to experience the unique work of sound innovators and improvisers, Water Lattice and Shelly Knotts, thanks to a collaboration with Sunderland-based experimental music festival, Boundaries.

Diego's is one of the Sunniside venues taking part | Sunderland Echo

Those who prefer more traditional music should head for The Bridge Hotel Vaults where singer, flautist and folk instrumentalist Sarah Hayes will be leading an evening session of traditional music, accompanied by musician Dave Gray.

Other events planned for the evening include a specially curated show by Breeze Creatives at their Atheneaum Gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although all of the events are free, tickets will be required in some instances. Information is available at www.sunnisidenights.com

“Sunniside Nights is a chance to bring some high-quality, eclectic programming to an area that has long been the place for artists and creative people in Sunderland,” said Ross.

“We want it to be a coming-together moment, focusing on artists and working with the venues who are already striving all day every day to make the city a more interesting place. Bringing it all together in one celebratory night will be great fun.”

Sunniside Nights has been commissioned by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) following a successful application made by Sunderland BID, which led to an award of £202,253 to create the Sunniside Activation programme, designed to build pride in place and a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in Sunniside

Ahead of Sunniside Nights, a new clothing market is heading to Sunniside this weekend, giving shoppers the chance to pick up clothes and accessories by emerging brands, as well as second hand pieces.

Taking place on Saturday, March 15 from 12noon to 9pm, Threads takes place across multiple venues and will also feature street food vendors and DJ sets.

Neighbouring High Street West venues taking part include Pop Recs, TriBeCa ( Sunderland Soup Kitchen’s new community hub), the Sunshine Co-operative and No 176, High Street West, a corner building that’s been unused for the past few years.