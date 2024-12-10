There’s been a wave of food and drink businesses opening in the city recently - helping to make hospitality the biggest contributor to the retail economy, according to new figures.

The Botanist in Keel Square | Sunderland

The positive impact that the café, bar and restaurant scene is making – accounting for more than 33 per cent of retail sales – was unveiled at a recent event where representatives from city businesses were told about the impact regeneration was having on Sunderland.

There’s been a number of new additions joining established city centre restaurants in the past couple of years alone, including The Botanist, Keel Tavern, The 3 Stories, Wild Fire, Bianco, Saba Masion de Luxe, Sonny’s at Pop Recs, the revival of Mackie’s Corner and more.

Elsewhere in the city, Sheepfolds Stables has opened in the shadow of the Stadium of Light, with North, Tin of Sardines, Coast, Waves and more among those to have opened on the seafront of late.

All have contributed to the changing face of spending in the city at a time when traditional big name retailers, such as Marks & Spencer, have left the high street.

Organised by Sunderland BID, the Sunderland Reimagined – The Impact of Regeneration - event was attended by around 50 different businesses, who heard from a range of speakers.

Keel Tavern is one of the new additions in Keel Square | Sunderland Echo

Among those was Adam Rabinowitz from retail data company, Beauclair, who highlighted the changing face of spend in the city.

Following hot on the heels of the contribution made to the local economy by food and drink, was fashion, followed by health and beauty.

“These three sectors alone are responsible for more than 75 per cent of sales made in Sunderland,” he said. “Food and drink is one the most resilient sectors and has grown considerably in the past two years.”

Other speakers at the event – held at Sheepfolds Stables – included Tom Whittington, Director of Retail and Leisure Research at Savills, who gave an overview of the national picture including current consumer demand and the need to “give places purpose” in the future.

Liz St Louis, Director of Smart Cities and Enabling Services at Sunderland City Council, also talked about “driving the economy in the city” and the importance of a strong digital infrastructure for Sunderland.

The annual report presentation is one of a number of events organised by Sunderland BID, to ensure that businesses across the city are aware of the many positive transformations taking place.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, also gave an overview of the contribution the organisation also makes to the city, generating more than £500k through events like Sunderland Restaurant Week and the Food and Drink Festival.

At the same time she outlined the BID’s ambitious plans for growth, which includes extending the BID into the seafront and looking at ways to get funding for community projects.

“The impact of regeneration in Sunderland is immense and events like this gives us a fantastic opportunity for the city business community to hear about it at first hand, from a diverse range of experts,” she said.