Sunderland's Babaji named Best Asian Restaurant in the North East

Sunderland is now home to the ‘Asian Restaurant of the Year North East.’

The team at Babaji, in Mary Street, Sunderland city centre, is celebrating after being awarded the title at the prestigious annual Asian Curry Awards, held at Grosvenor House in London on November 17.

Now in its 14th year, the awards is one of the biggest events in the Asian culinary calendar and has been dubbed the “Curry Oscars,” with winners chosen by the Asian Catering Federation.

Babaji opened in early 2023 after transforming the former Royale Thai site in Mary Street, a building also know for its time as a Royal Mail sorting office. Since then, it’s regularly been one of the city’s top-rated restaurants on Trip Advisor.

Meaning ‘dear Father’, Babaji is inspired by the Indian fathers who moved to Britain in the 1960s, pioneering the Indian food industry in the country and sparking the nation’s love of curry.

Sohel Khan, co-owner and manager of Babaji, said: “In less than two years since our opening, receiving such a distinguished award is truly an honour.

“Babaji has become a culinary destination, attracting patrons from all over the region. We take immense pride in our roots in the beautiful city of Sunderland, and we hope to have made our city proud with this achievement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team of chefs and front-of-house staff, whose hard work and dedication have been instrumental in earning this recognition.

“Of course, we could not have reached this milestone without our fabulous customers. Your unwavering support since our opening has been invaluable, especially during the challenging early days.

“It’s always tough opening a restaurant, but our customers helped Babaji to become the number 1 ranked restaurant in Sunderland, we sincerely thank you for your custom and support.”

My Delhi in Borough Road also flew the flag for Sunderland at the awards in the North East Street Food Restaurant of the year category.