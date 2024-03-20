Sunderland's 7even goes back to vinyl for its famous indie nights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sunderland's most-popular late night bars has gone back to spinning vinyl as part of a resurgence in the classic analogue format.

7even DJs Dave Redfearn and Jake Dury.

This month marks 17 years since 7even opened its doors in Derwent Street and it soon became a regular haunt for lovers of indie, Britpop and rock 'n' roll - and they still end each night with Shed Seven's Chasing Rainbows.

Resident DJ and co-director at 7even Dave Redfearn had earnt his DJing stripes at long lost city venues Ku and Manor Quay before getting behind the decks at 7even in 2007.

Dave said: "I started Djing when I was 17/18 with the late Tommy Hair and it was all vinyl back then, then it went to CDs, then to computers. Now it's great to see things going back to vinyl again."

Dave DJs every weekend at the bar, going back to back with fellow resident DJ Jake Dury.

"People love that we've gone back to vinyl," said Jake. "It makes for a much richer sound and atmosphere and it's not as easy as just pressing a button.

The downstairs bar at 7even

While Sunderland has seen a number of bars come and go in the two decades since 7even started, the bar, which is only open on weekends and Bank Holidays, still has a regular clientele, as well as a younger crowd who are discovering the glory days of Britpop - and there's still often a queue to get in.

It's welcomed Indie legends over the years who've got behind the decks themselves, including former Inspiral Carpets member Clint Boon and Shed Seven's Rick Witter.

The late night bar opened in Derwent Street 17 years ago

"I think people who loved Ku, love it here," said Dave. "It's got that proper Indie feel and I think people like that we're up a side street, we're not one of those bars with big flashing lights.

"I see some of the same people week in, week out, and we know their names. We also have great door staff, it's just a really nice vibe."

Whilst the downstairs of the venue always sticks to its Indie roots, upstairs plays house on weekends, with a new monthly residency from Declan Howe, aka DKH, who'll also be performing at Creamfields and Lost Minds festival this summer.