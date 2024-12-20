A Sunderland turkey factory has proved they rule the roost when it comes to slow-cooked festive dishes.

From left, Christian Armstrong, site process technologist; Sue King, production operative and Tony Gilroy, site lead | Submitted

The team at the Bernard Matthews factory, which employs around 300 people in Grangetown, soared to the top of the taste test charts after impressing independent taste testers from the Good Housekeeping Institute.

The factory on the Leechmere East Trading Estate discovered this week that it has won an unprecedented three top Good Housekeeping Institute’s 2024 Taste Approved accreditations for three festive Christmas centre-piece dishes.

They are: British Slowed-Cooked Turkey Joint; British Slow-Cooked Turkey Crown and the British Slow-Cooked 2 Bird Roast.

It’s the first time the factory has been awarded honours for three different dishes at the same time.

Some of the team with their award-winning products | Submitted

Jonathan Russell, Boparan manufacturing divisional managing director, said: “This is fantastic news and is a powerful independent endorsement that our teams in Sunderland make some of the best Christmas food in the UK.

“We have no say whatsoever in these sort of accreditations, or whether the dishes even get appraised, so it’s excellent to know others find them as tasty as we do.”

Site director Richie Gill added: “It is an incredibly busy time for the team at the moment to deliver the Christmas for our customers, and this news has put an extra spring in the step of everyone.

“These are slow-cooked dishes which means all the hard work is done at the factory and the cooking, stuffing and marinading process is taken care of, meaning it’s easier for the customer to just pop in the oven for 90 minutes and serve.”

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) has been testing and reviewing products and services to find the very best since 1924.

Its testing facilities are based in London where specialist team tests thousands of products a year across four key categories: homes, beauty, health and leisure, and food and drink.

The Sunderland-made winning products, which are available in Aldi

British Slow-Cooked Turkey Joint (1.2kg) serves 6 - £24.99

Slow-cooked turkey joint topped with British smoked streaky bacon. Filled with pork, apple, cranberry & port stuffing and includes a sachet of delicious turkey gravy.

British Slow-Cooked Turkey Crown (1.8kg) serves 10 - £29.99

Premium cut of slow-cooked turkey crown, topped with British smoked streaky bacon and stuffed with British pork, sage & onion stuffing

British Slow-Cooked 2 Bird Roast (1.2kg) serves 6 - £22.99

Smoked bacon-topped British turkey and chicken, slow cooked for added succulence. Stuffed with a gluten-free pork and cranberry stuffing, accompanied by a cherry, cranberry and orange glaze