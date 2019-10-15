The Peacock, Keel Square

Futureheads lead singer, Barry Hyde, and his business partner, North East-based Dan Donnelly, who’s performed with Celtic Social Club, The Wonder Stuff and The Levellers, are taking over The Peacock in Keel Square.

Having both toured the world many times over and sampled food, drink and music from all over the globe, the pair have joined forces to bring global flavours and hospitality to Sunderland.

The three story, Grade II-listed building will house a bar, a 220 capacity music/private hire venue and also recording studios/music spaces on the top floor.

Sunderland-born musician Barry Hyde of Futureheads fame.

As well as being a musician, Barry is a cook and is working with a kitchen team to create a menu of international food. Dan, who is lead singer in French folk-punk band Celtic Social Club, has years of experience working in and running bars.

With the building currently under extensive restorative work, the business will launch as soon as possible with a new food and drink offering, a schedule of gigs and more developments to be announced soon.

Barry said: “This is an amazing opportunity to do something special in the city by combining everything that we love: music, food, drink, entertainment and creativity. We are delighted to be part of Sunderland’s ongoing and increasingly impressive cultural developments and feel we can offer something unique”.

Barry and Dan met whilst teaching music in Gateshead in 2016 and Dan is equally as enthusiastic about the project. He said: “I’m really excited to be getting involved with the amazing things that are happening in Sunderland right now and Barry and I can bring some great live music to the area. We are both used to ensuring that rooms full of people enjoy themselves. This will be a daily big gig for us both.”

Paul Callaghan, chairman of the Music, Arts and Culture Trust, the charity that is leading the development of Sunderland’s Cultural Quarter in this corner of the city, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Barry and Dan to the Peacock. Having such an amazing addition to the MAC Quarter is superb. The Fire Station, opened in 2017, has been a huge success holding the Engine Room, Dance City and LiveTales, and the new auditorium is now under construction and scheduled to launch in 2021.

“With the Dun Cow, Amore, Mexico 70, 2 Church Lane, Holmeside Coffee Takeout, new tenants moving onto the Vaux site and the opening of the Hays Travel HQ next door, as well as the Empire bringing West End shows to Sunderland, this is really an exciting time for this part of the city.”

Earlier this month, work began on the new £11m auditorium being built on the car park next to the Fire Station.