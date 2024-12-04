Sheepfolds Stables to host Craft Beer Festival - here's the lineup

The city’s new Sheepfolds Stables is raising a glass to its first Craft Beer Festival.

Sheepfolds Stables gearing up for beer festival | Submitted

The £4m development of the old working stables in Sheepfolds Industrial Estate opened to much fanfare over the summer.

And, as the multi-purpose site gallops towards its first Christmas in the city, it’s announced its first Craft Beer Festival.

The free event will take place from 12pm each day on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14.

Visitors will be able to sample a range of speciality craft beers from the likes of McColl’s, Northern Monk, Tooth & Claw, Vaux, FullCircle, Play Brew Co and Theakstons, as well as other smaller, independent brewers.

The Taproom bar at Sheepfolds Stables. | Sunderland Echo

A variety of stalls and mobile units will be serving beers outside in the courtyard areas, and The Taproom and Back of the Pit bars will also feature a range of draught, bottled beers and ‘seasonal brews’ from North East-based breweries.

This is in addition to Sheepfolds’ very own Pit Pony lager.

Visitors can sip both outdoors as well as inside, and other drinks, as well as independent food vendors, will also be available.

Nigel Wood, General Manager of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “Similar in style to Oktoberfest events but smaller in size, our first ever beer festival is a great way for people to embrace the festivities and sample some of the best craft beers currently on the market.

“We’re hoping that it will be a popular few days with many people visiting and maybe finding a new favourite tipple!

Back Of The Pit bar at Sheepfolds Stables. | Sunderland Echo

“It’s also a great way for us to support local producers, and in line with our own ethos, we are delighted to welcome beers from smaller independent microbreweries too.

“The event is free so we’re hoping many people will come along as it could become the start of an annual event.”

Sheepfolds Stables’ Craft Beer Festival starts from 12pm on both Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December and the event will also include live music on the main stage. No tickets are required.