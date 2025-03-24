Seaham Hall and Seaburn Inn were among the businesses highlighted at this year’s North East England Tourism Awards.

The Seaburn Inn was highly commended at the awards | National World

Tourism and Hospitality businesses from across the region gathered at the annual awards ceremony, which was held at Newcastle’s Civic Centre, to hear who would be named as the cream of the North East’s tourism offering.

Epic outdoor spectacular Kynren was the big winner on the night, picking up two new awards for Volunteer of the Year, for the crew and team behind the event, and Tourism Festival or Event of the Year.

Meanwhile, Seaham Hall was named as the Gold winner in Small Hotel of the Year and The Seaburn Inn was Highly Commended in Pub of the Year.

Another Sunderland business recognised was My Delhi Streetery which took Silver in the Taste of North East England category.

Other winners including Rockliffe Hall Hotel, who was once again named Large Hotel of the Year, and newcomer to the region Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, who picked up Gold for New Tourism Business of the Year.

The year’s special Outstanding Contribution to Tourism award was handed to Susan Justice, Head of Business Development, North East at Bidfood, food and drink wholesalers, for her dedication and commitment to raising the profile of the food and drink sector in the region.

With a career spanning more than 40 years in hospitality Susan has supported mentoring and career development in the industry, working with chefs, restaurants and hotels in ensuring the best quality produce and service is provided.

This is the third year the Outstanding Contribution Award has been presented with previous winners including Robson Green and Ann Cleeves, author of Vera.

Delivered by England’s first Destination Development Partnership – Destination North East England, winners in some of the categories will now go on to compete at a national level at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, held in Brighton in June.

2025 Destination North East England Tourism Awards Winners in full

Kynren was among the big winners | Kynren

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

GOLD – Whitehouse Farm Centre

SILVER – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

BRONZE – The Alnwick Garden

HIGHLY COMMENDED – Durham Cricket

B&B and Guest House of the Year

GOLD – The Beresford Arms

SILVER – Old School House, Haltwhistle

BRONZE – Wydon Farm B&B

Business Events Venue of the Year

GOLD - Crowne Plaza Newcastle - Stephenson Quarter

SILVER – The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

BRONZE – Event Durham, Durham University

HIGHLY COMMENDED – Venues at Northumbria University

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

GOLD – Tranwell Farm Campsite

SILVER – Walkmill Campsite

BRONZE – Vindomora Country Lodges

Volunteer of the Year

GOLD - Kynren, Cast and Crew

SILVER – Newcastle City Guides

BRONZE – Sarah Davidson, Northumberland County Show

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

GOLD - Maldron Hotel Newcastle

SILVER - Laverock Law Cottages and Glamping

BRONZE - Battlesteads

HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Experience of the Year

GOLD – Blackfriars Cookery School

SILVER – The Escape Key

BRONZE – Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

HIGHLY COMMENDED – Triple A Food Tours

Large Hotel of the Year

GOLD - Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort

SILVER - Matfen Hall

BRONZE - INNSiDE Newcastle

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

GOLD - Hall Hill Farm

SILVER - Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery

BRONZE - Bamburgh Castle

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Ushaw Historic House, Chapels & Gardens

New Tourism Business of the Year

GOLD -Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery

SILVER - Northumberland Nook

BRONZE – The Tempus

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden

Pub of the Year

GOLD – South Causey Inn

SILVER – The Beresford Arms

BRONZE - Full Circle Brew Co

HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Seaburn Inn

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year

GOLD – The Glebe Retreat

SILVER – Chesters Stables

BRONZE – Doxford Cottages

Small Hotel of the Year

GOLD - Seaham Hall

SILVER - Lord Crewe Arms, Blanchland

BRONZE - Marshall Meadows Manor House

HIGHLY COMMENDED - The Greenhead Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

GOLD – Northumberland College Zoo

SILVER – Diggerland Durham

BRONZE - Auckland Palace and the Faith Museum

HIGHLY COMMENDED - Tanfield Railway

Taste of North East England

GOLD - Dobson and Parnell

SILVER - My Delhi Streetery

BRONZE - The Beresford Arms

The Rising Star Award

GOLD - Ellie Robson, Northumberland County Show

SILVER – Oscar Edwards, Holiday Inn Newcastle Jesmond

BRONZE – Alaya Woodward, Riverview Bakery

Tourism Festival or Event

Kynren

Unsung Hero Award

GOLD - Caitlin Brown, The Escape Key

SILVER -Steve Watson GHOST Northeast

BRONZE – Alice Middleton, Malhotra Group

Volunteer of the Year

Kynren, Cast and Crew

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism

Susan Justice, Bidfood