Opening date announced for Sunderland's new The Canny Lad pub

There’s been much anticipation about the arrival of Sunderland city centre’s newest pub.

The Canny Lad is opening in the former Fitzgerald’s site | Sunderland Echo

And it’s now been announced that The Canny Lad will be open in time for tonight’s clash against Preston North End.

Sunderland are looking to make it three wins from three in the Championship when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s side at the Stadium of Light tonight, Tuesday March 11.

Not only will the city centre’s new Irish bar be open for pre-match pints from 5pm, they’ll be screening the game live.

The bar has given new life to the former Fitzgerald’s, which operated for more than 30 years on Green Terrace.

The pub will be open in time for tonight’s match | Sunderland Echo

The team posted on their Facebook page: “We couldn’t miss out on a home game! Sunderland, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll be open from 5pm - Tuesday March 11th.

“Join us for a pre match pint and cheer on the lads as Sunderland take on Preston at the Stadium of Light. Can’t make it to the stadium?

“No worries. We’ll be screening the game live. The Canny Lad - your go to pre match pub. Ha'way the Lads!”

The new pub will be a sister site to The Canny Lad in Newcastle, which brought a traditional Irish tavern to Newgate Street at the end of last year in the former Sinners bar.

The Canny Lad is the latest new addition to Green Terrace which this month welcomed nightclub Elysium in the former Trilogy site at the historic Galen Buildings.