“I just fell in love with the space,” says the owner of a new bridal shop which has opened at a former Victorian schoolhouse.

The Old Schoolhouse, in Coxgreen Road, Offerton village, taught thousands of young children from nearby villages during its time as a school from 1878 until the bell rang for the final time in 1939.

It would go on to have various uses over the years, before it entered a major new chapter as The Old Schoolhouse Kitchen after the building was bought by local businessman Scott Richards, who restored the site and opened it as a cafe in 2023.

Since then, it’s blossomed into a little independent business hub, with Emporium of Flowers florists opening in December 2024 and now a new bridal shop has joined the fold.

Peggaty’s has opened in former storage space under the rafters at the old schoolhouse and is aimed at providing an all round experience for future brides.

It’s owned by Ali Lawson who has 30 years experience in the bridal industry, with Andrea Wilson and Paula Humble also part of the Peggaty’s team.

Ali, who also owns Brides & Beauty in Gateshead, said: “I fell in love with the space as soon as I saw it, it’s just so lovely.

“It’s great because brides can make a day of it, having afternoon tea next door and popping to the flower shop.”

Speaking about the name, Ali said: “With this being a Victorian schoolhouse, Peggaty’s is inspired by the Victorian name, but also the fact that we specialise in off the peg.

“We aim to give people the experience of a boutique but at an outlet price. So none of our dresses are priced more than £899.”

Peggaty’s sells dresses by the likes of Rachel Allen, White Rose, Mori Lee and Justin Alexander, as well as accessories.

Scott said it’s great to see the Old Schoolhouse evolve.

“Sometimes we’re busy here and sometimes we’re not, so I was thinking about what we could to do to make the schoolhouse unique,” said the businessman who took on a real labour of love when he bought and restored the old building.

He’s done much to honour the heritage of the site, restoring its period features, including a picture of the last kids to be taught at the school taking pride of place on the wall, alongside a letter from the school from 1939 found in a time capsule.

The cafe side of the business specialises in breakfasts, coffees, cakes and hearty home classics like panackelty, but Scott wanted to offer more.

“I had these extra rooms and everyone needs a florist which is how Emporium came about,” he said. “Then Ali used to come in for coffee and I suggested she rent one of the rooms out too.

“Our challenge is always location here. It’s a beautiful site but a lot of people still don’t know about us and we need plenty to attract them in.”

Coming from Sunderland, you can get to the Old Schoolhouse by taking the first right down the bank off the A183 just past the roundabout junction with the A19.

The site has its own customer car park, which Scott is also looking to expand.

*The Old Schoolhouse Kitchen Coxgreen is open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4pm. Dog-friendly.