Menu and prices at Si King's PROPA at Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables

Visitors to Sheepfolds Stables are set to get pie-eyed over its latest addition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PROPA is in units to the left of the main courtyard | Sunderland Echo

Hairy Biker Si King has opened his PROPA! grab and go venture at the development, which has given new life to once forgotten railway stables on Sheepfolds Industrial Estate.

Situated to the left of the main courtyard, it’s spread over three units at the site with a kitchen and takeaway area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can order food to eat at the new firepits outside PROPA or in the main courtyard.

The menu

Steak and Pit Pony ale pie and mash | Sunderland Echo

The menu is described as “ British comfort food with a gourmet twist” using local produce from “the best producers.”

Options include:

Beef stew and dumplings: £12.

Flat rib broth: £12.

Ham & pease pudding, pickles and stottie: £12.

Mince, tatties and dumplings: £12.

Pies are all priced £12, served with gravy and mash. Flavours include: cheese, onion & potato; chicken curry and masala mash; chicken, ham & leek; mince and onion and steak and Pit Pony ale pie.

The celebrity chef and former St Robert of Newminster pupil has long been a supporter of Sheepfolds Stables, visiting the site from the early days of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Si, who is from Kibblesworth, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to launch PROPA! It’s a great way to take our customers back to the tastes and smells that they grew up with and that is part of our North East identity. A food culture to be celebrated and embraced.

“We’re using only the very best of ingredients that the region has to offer, all sourced from producers that the team knows and this ethos underpins everything that we want to achieve with the food that we produce. We can’t wait to welcome you all.”

The new kitchen team also includes past chefs from Trakol in Gateshead, which was regarded as one of the best restaurants in the area during its time on the Quayside.

Opening times

Si King's venture has been much anticipated | CREO

PROPA is open 7 days a week from 10am -10pm, Monday to Wednesday, 10am – 10:30pm, Thursday, 10am to late on Friday and 9am – late Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festive food market

The monthly Sunniside food market is being held at Sheepfolds Stables this weekend as a one-off pop up.

Taking place on Sunday, December 22 from 10am to 3pm, it will feature a host of traders including Geordie Bangers, Weardale Cheese, Calder’s Kitchen, Farm Fermented Foods and Smashin’ Pasties, with Italian delicacies on offer from Itadeli and Italy Abroad Pasta.

The market will also play host to The Northern Bistro, Travelling Bee Company, The Yolker and Sunshine Co-Operative, along with non-food offerings from Brewery Jewellery and Didis Flowers.

Meanwhile, there will be drinks from the likes of Wine On The Tyne, Wear Beer and Craft Beer Newcastle and Love Leaf Tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, vendors include The Little Cakery By The Sea, doughnut specialists Deep North, Pink Lane Bakery, Simply Cheesecake and Awesome Chocolates.

Anyone who wants to eat on the day can tuck in from a number of food stalls, including the ever-popular Greek food from Acropolis and Arabian street food courtesy of Zenobia.

Sunderland’s Art Café has also brought together a number of creators who will be selling work on the day, including Peter Hayes Paintings, Ed Hiller Artist, Pink Collar Gallery, Jo Lamaroux Ceramics and vintage clothing from Port Independent.