Love Island's Tommy Fury heading to Sunderland for date at Illusions
Last night millions tuned in to see the boxer come second with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in the Love Island final.
By Katy Wheeler
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 12:15
Now it’s been announced that Tommy will be making a club appearance at Illusions in Holmeside on Saturday, November 9.
Clubbers will be able to get a selfie with the Love Island favourite at the event, which is expected to sell out.
Early bird tickets have already sold out, but some general release tickets, priced £7 are available here.