Landmark Sunderland pub hopes to start first phase of £220,000 improvements
A former coaching house has applied to remove bedrooms to create a new bar and restaurant area.
The Shipwrights has sat on the banks of the River Wear for over 350 years, and now, they have applied to make some big improvements inside.
Planning permission has been submitted to improve the first floor of the Grade II listed property, removing six of the existing bedrooms and creating a large bar, service, and restaurant area.
Punch Taverns is planning to spend £220,000 on improvements to the former coach house.
The new bar and restaurant is just the first phase of the refurbishment.
While there are no details of how the new interior will look, the documents submitted to Sunderland City Council state they plan to maintain all the original stone fireplaces.
Andy Spencer, managing director for Punch Taverns said: “The Shipwrights is a renowned pub which has been successfully operated by our Publican, Alan Waters, for more than a decade.
“Alan and his team are well known in the community for providing excellent service with a well-established, homecooked, food offer.
“Working with Alan, we hope to complete a £220,000 investment at the pub to create more space for customers to enjoy all the Shipwrights has to offer.
“We have recently submitted plans to enable us to carry out the renovation and are awaiting a response. We look forward to sharing more information about the investment in the near future, until this time the pub remains open and trading as usual.”