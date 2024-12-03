Inside Sunderland's new Willow Tree coffee shop and pizza place at historic site

An historic club has a new coffee shop and pizza place to check out as part of wider plans to bring more people through the doors.

Ashbrooke Sports Club’s new cafe, Willow Tree coffee shop and kitchen, is open for customers with John knox and Jo Gordon. | Sunderland Echo

Ashbrooke Sports Club has served Sunderland since Victorian times hosting a range of sports, wellbeing and community events.

It was almost forced to close earlier this year due to declining use and membership but, as a new board of trustees brings some fresh ideas and investment to the table, the historic club is entering a new chapter.

Part of those plans to put the club back at the heart of the community is The Willow Tree Coffee and Kitchen which has opened for coffees, traybakes, soups, pizza and more.

The menu includes Panuozzo, Italian-style pizza sandwiches | Sunderland Echo

The new addition is the brainchild of Jo Gordon, who runs the My Sister’s Kitchen community interest company (CIC), and Katrina Brown of FitKat Coaching CIC.

In keeping with their other businesses, which focus on the community, The Willow Tree gives employment opportunities to all, including people who are neurodiverse and others who may face barriers to employment.

Jo said: “We’d heard about this space and were offered the opportunity to come up with a proposal, liaising with the working group and board of trustees.

“With so many different sports clubs here, we really saw the potential to provide for them as well as the community, while providing employment opportunities for staff as well as volunteers.

“We’ve been open a few weeks and we haven’t come across anyone who is yet to not be supportive of what we’re doing - they love the back story. We’ve had busy days and not busy days so far, but the word is still getting out that we’re here.”

Willow Tree is open Thursdays to Sundays | Sunderland Echo

Jo added: “The name came about for two reasons. One because of the Willow’s link to cricket, but also because it has lots of spiritual meaning in different religions - and embracing all is what we’re about.”

The coffee side of the business is open Thursday to Sundays from 9.30am to 4pm using as local as possible ingredients and reducing food waste by repurposing pizza dough to make panuozzo (Italian pizza style sandwiches).

There’s also a pizza side to the new addition, with pizzas available for sit in, or in the bar next door, from 4pm to sell out on Thursdays to Saturdays.

Moving forward, The Willow Tree also aims to host history talks and more.

Dishes, like the scones, are made in house | Sunderland Echo

As part of wider plans to improve the facilities at the sports club, the bars are also undergoing a refurbishment with the lounge already given a new look.

Will Ibbitson, bar manager at Ashbrooke Sports Club, said: “The Willow Tree is definitely bringing more people in already, especially on pizza nights.

“As a sports venue, sport is a priority. But we’re also about bringing the community together. “

As part of the wave of improvements, which also saw the return of its popular Bonfire Night display this year, the club will be hosting a ticketed New Year’s Eve party with live music and DJs.

Ashbrooke Sports Club, which is also a registered charity, has almost 500 members who use its facilities for four core sports: cricket, rugby, bowls and squash.

The coffee shop has views over the grounds | Sunderland Echo

Monthly membership is £15, entitling use of sports facilities and joining training and team structures. It also means a vote on club business, use of changing facilities, a members lounge for meetings and social events and other loyalty benefits.

Non-members can use the clubhouse, field, gym, astro-turf, function rooms, bars and café.

The club has a range of other groups and organisations, including physical therapy clinic, Ashbrooke Therapies, who offer physio, sports rehab, beauty and holistic therapies from the venue, personal trainers, football coaching, a table tennis club, networking events and an art group.