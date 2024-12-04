Inside Babü as it brings new coffee shop to Sunderland suburb

The husband and wife team behind a new coffee shop have thanked the community for its support as they approach the business’ first Christmas in the city.

Babü opened its doors in the shops opposite Ashbrooke Mount on Tunstall Road in September, making the most of the building’s period Victorian features, including the original mosaic flooring, while also making a mark with its own decor.

The new coffee shop has been brought to Ashbrooke by Ali and Nabeela Shah who, after moving to the area, noticed a gap in the market for a coffee shop.

After finding their feet with a take out operation for the first couple of months, they this week launched the sit-in side of the business.

They’ve put their stamp on the site, which seats around nine people, with abstract artworks, a bold orange and navy colour scheme and a dedicated kids’ corner with activities.

Ali said: “I previously worked in the tech space, but have always had a vision for a coffee shop. We moved to the area around a year and a half ago and me and my wife spotted the need for a coffee shop in this area of Ashbrooke - then this space came up to let.

“Initially, we just opened the hallway space for take away as we wanted to gauge the appetite for a coffee shop here. And there was certainly a demand for a sit in space, which we opened this week.

“Business has very much been word of mouth, but we’re gradually finding more and more people coming through the doors. There’s a lot of people who notice us as they pass by. There’s such a variety of customers here: grandparents with the grandkids, dog walkers and we have a regular group of school pupils who visit.”

As well as regular coffees, made using locally-roasted Cracked Bean coffee, there’s drink options such as Turkish coffee, cardamom lattes and spiced chai latte.

Food-wise, there’s options such as sandwiches, hot pasties, tray bakes and more, with a festive menu also launching with seasonal hot chocolates, festive sandwiches and more.

Dishes are all made in house by Nabeela who’s also added her artistic flair to the decor.

Ali said: “The decor is very much an eclectic mix and a combination of both our tastes. The new seating area is an extension of the hallway decor.

“We also really wanted a kids’ corner because we know, with our kids, that it’s nice for them to be distracted for 10 / 15 minutes while the parents enjoy their coffee.”

Ali said it’s great to be part of the SR2 community.

“One of the things we’ve really noticed here is the sense of community. When people come in they really wish us well and seem glad to see an independent business open up instead of a chain coffee shop.

“Even the owners of other local coffee shops, like Cafe Floriana and The Sugar Pot in Ryhope, have been in to support us. Everyone seems to wish local businesses well, rather than being competitive.”

Babü is open 10am to 3pm Wednesdays to Sundays and is looking to increase its hours over the festive period.