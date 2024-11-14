Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spectacular new life has been given to one of Sunderland’s once-lost city centre pubs.

Bridge Hotel Vaults will be pulling pints once more | Sunderland Echo

With its ornate tiling, still in remarkably good condition, and distinctive curved shape, The Bridge Hotel Vaults has stood guard over the corner of Sunderland Street and High Street West in Sunniside since 1797.

Built as a grand townhouse for the wealthy Lambton family, it became a pub in 1820, making it one of the oldest in the city, before being used as offices and meeting rooms for the city’s youth offending service from the 1990s.

But now it will be pulling pints once more as it prepares to welcome patrons through its grand doors, with the official opening date set to go live on the pub’s social media platforms soon.

The ground floor of the late 18th century building has been restored | Sunderland Echo

The team at Vaux, working with business partner Dan Shannon of neighbouring Pop Recs, have spent the past 18 months reimagining the ground floor of the building into what it may have looked like as a pub back in its heyday.

Speaking to former drinkers at the pub, they’ve reinstalled a bar similar to what would have once existed and panelled the room to recreate a period-style pub.

One of the snugs at the new pub | Sunderland Echo

Part of the ongoing heritage-led regeneration of Sunniside, it marks a new chapter for the historic site, which has a long history in the city, once housing Charles Dickens when the literary great was appearing at the old Lyceum Theatre in Sunderland.

Michael Thompson, director at Vaux Brewery said: “This has been an incredible opportunity to put a Vaux pub back on the high street, which would once have been full of Vaux pubs, whilst also helping in the regeneration of this area.”

Beers will, of course, include a core Vaux range on keg and cask, as well as Guinness, a premium Pilsner, brews from national craft breweries such as Deya and The Kernel, as well as those made on home turf like Wear Beer and North Pier Brew Co. Wines and spirits will also be available.

The beer range includes Vaux and more | Sunderland Echo

The Bridge Hotel Vaults stands opposite Pop Recs and the Sunshine Co-operative, which have also helped to give new life to once-forgotten buildings.

The new pub is aimed at complementing the Pop Recs offering, which includes Sonny’s coffee shop and a venue for gigs and community events, whilst also attracting new custom to this corner of the city.

A Vaux pub is back on the high street | Sunderland Echo

Dan, one of the directors at Pop Recs, said it’s been fascinating to research the history of the site.

“The history of this place is incredible,” he said. “Built as a townhouse for the first Earl of Durham, it changed use when the upper and middle classes moved to areas like Ashbrooke and became the main hotel in Sunderland.

“It’s even thought that Ulysses S. Grant (18th president of the United States of America) once stayed here for the opening of the old Museum and Winter Gardens. There’s also rumours that the plans for Penshaw Monument were signed off here.”

Period style panelling has been installed at the site | Sunderland Echo

He added: “Pop Recs has had a relationship with Vaux since day one and this area has overseen a really successful period for Pop Recs and one that can work in partnership, too.

“From a Pop Recs point of view, it’s great to have more businesses down here with a similar sensibility. There’s massive plans for Sunniside and we’re really excited to have another addition here.”

The old pub name has been revived | Sunderland Echo

The team has worked closely with the landlords of the building, PG Arrow Commercial, as well as Alpha Building and Carpentry, on the fit out with details also including original Vaux memorabilia.

The opening marks phase one of ground floor works, with phase two in 2025 including a food offering at the site.

Other Vaux additions in 2025 will include Elephant Rock, a beachfront bar named after the old rock formation which once divided Roker and Seaburn, which is transforming the Victorian shelter in Marine Walk.

To meet demand for its range of drinks, Vaux Brewery recently moved to larger brewery premises in St Peter’s, but still retains the tap room in Monk Street, Roker, which is particularly popular on match days.