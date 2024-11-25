A popular national chain is heading to Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An example of how other lounges in the group look | Submitted

Offering an all-day dining menu, from brunches to salad bowls, burgers and flatbreads, Loungers PLC has more than 200 ‘lounges’ across the country.

Now, the hospitality group is gearing up to open Cantoro Lounge in The Galleries, Washington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new addition to the shopping centre will open on Wednesday, December 4, creating 30 new jobs.

Opening in the Marketplace area, it will be open all day, every day, for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers.’

An example of how other lounges in the group look | Submitted

Cantoro Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Irwin, Head of Community at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Cantoro Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents and shoppers alike.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of The Galleries’ food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”