Can you name these Sunderland pubs - even when they're in outer space?
Our city’s pubs and bars are so distinctive we’d recognise them anywhere. Right?
By The Newsroom
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 09:00
It’s time again to put that to the test. We’ve taken a half dozen Sunderland watering holes from the city’s past and present, stripped them of their signs, and plonked them in some exotic environments.
Do you know your Sunderland pubs so well that you’d recognise them even if they turned up on Mars, or buried in the jungle? Here’s your chance to find out.