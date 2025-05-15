Relive the glory days of Ku Club, Chambers and The Blue Monkey - and still catch the last bus home.

Chambers photographed by the Echo in 1992 | Sunderland Echo

Independent is channelling the nostalgia of some of Sunderland’s long gone, but still much loved, clubs including Ku Club, Chambers and The Blue Monkey for a new daytime clubbing event.

Entitled Last Bus Home, the new event arrives in June and is already garnering a lot of interest with people who like clubbing - as well as a good night’s sleep.

The first event takes place at Independent in Holmeside Saturday, June 14 from 3pm to 8pm, bringing with it a full on throwback to the soundtrack of your youth.

Designed for the 30+ crowd who still love to dance but prefer to be in bed before midnight, Last Bus Home promises five hours of pure nostalgia with a wall-to-wall mix of ‘80s and ‘90s anthems.

The music has been curated by Loud Not Loud, spinning a blend of vinyl and digital across pop, indie, and classic dance.

With a nod to Sunderland’s legendary nightlife heritage, the setlist will revive floorfillers from venues like KU Club, Chambers, Blue Monkey, and more — all blasted through Independent’s industry-spec PA system and full club lighting rig.

It’s also a chance to check out the new look Independent which has undergone a refurbishment.

Independent has had a refurbishment | Submitted

Danny King, manager at Independent, said: “Daytime clubbing is becoming a bit of a national phenomenon and we thought it was about time we put our spin on it here in Sunderland.

“In true Independent fashion it’ll be slightly more alternative, working with some of our favourite DJs who’ve been soundtracking the city's best venues for years.”

Tickets are priced from £7 from Fatsoma