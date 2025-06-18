Best pubs in Sunderland according to AI
We asked Chat GPT, which collects data from across the internet, to see what it said - and here’s the results.
Winner of the 2025 CAMRA Pub of the Year, this historic pub dating back to 1885 offers up to seven hand-pulled ales, a quiet snug, and a function room. It's also home to the Wear Beer Microbrewery.
A modern taproom in Roker Retail Park with a 4.9-star rating, known for its excellent selection of ales, lagers, and stouts, as well as guest ales and a welcoming atmosphere.
A social enterprise pub in Sunniside offering a relaxed environment with a great selection of drinks, coffee, and cake, praised for its friendly staff and chill vibes.
Located near the Queen Alexandra Bridge, this historic pub is known for its friendly atmosphere, affordable drinks, and welcoming crowd.