Best pubs in Sunderland according to AI

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:29 BST
It’s a long-debated issue: where’s the best pub in Sunderland?

The Ship Isis featuresplaceholder image
We asked Chat GPT, which collects data from across the internet, to see what it said - and here’s the results.

The Ship Isis

Winner of the 2025 CAMRA Pub of the Year, this historic pub dating back to 1885 offers up to seven hand-pulled ales, a quiet snug, and a function room. It's also home to the Wear Beer Microbrewery.

Vaux Taproom

A modern taproom in Roker Retail Park with a 4.9-star rating, known for its excellent selection of ales, lagers, and stouts, as well as guest ales and a welcoming atmosphere.

Diego's Joint

A social enterprise pub in Sunniside offering a relaxed environment with a great selection of drinks, coffee, and cake, praised for its friendly staff and chill vibes.

Diego's Joint in Sunnisideplaceholder image
The Times Inn

Located near the Queen Alexandra Bridge, this historic pub is known for its friendly atmosphere, affordable drinks, and welcoming crowd.

AFK Gaming Bar

A unique gaming bar on Bridge Street offering a mix of cocktails, fast service, and a friendly staff, quickly becoming a favourite among locals.

