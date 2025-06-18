Best pubs in Sunderland according to AI

It’s a long-debated issue: where’s the best pub in Sunderland?

The Ship Isis features | Sunderland Echo

We asked Chat GPT, which collects data from across the internet, to see what it said - and here’s the results.

Winner of the 2025 CAMRA Pub of the Year, this historic pub dating back to 1885 offers up to seven hand-pulled ales, a quiet snug, and a function room. It's also home to the Wear Beer Microbrewery.

A modern taproom in Roker Retail Park with a 4.9-star rating, known for its excellent selection of ales, lagers, and stouts, as well as guest ales and a welcoming atmosphere.

A social enterprise pub in Sunniside offering a relaxed environment with a great selection of drinks, coffee, and cake, praised for its friendly staff and chill vibes.

Diego's Joint in Sunniside | Sunderland Echo

Located near the Queen Alexandra Bridge, this historic pub is known for its friendly atmosphere, affordable drinks, and welcoming crowd.

A unique gaming bar on Bridge Street offering a mix of cocktails, fast service, and a friendly staff, quickly becoming a favourite among locals.