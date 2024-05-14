Here’s a round up of some of those to visit in and around Sunderland city centre, in no particular order.
1. The Botanist, Keel Square
The Botanist has bloomed since opening in Keel Square with a large beer garden complete with parasols and heaters. Although the restaurant menu isn't available in the beer garden, you can order from the bar food section to dine al fresco.
2. The Engine Room, The Fire Station
The beer garden at The Engine Room at The Fire Station has proved a popular spot on match days, as well as for its pop-up Fire Eaters food events. The venue also has a beer garden at the rear, The Parade Ground, which opens for gigs and events.
3. Keel Tavern, Keel Square
Keel Tavern has also proved a favourite in the city since opening in Keel Square. It offers some outdoor seating looking into the square.
4. The Peacock
The Peacock has proved a real asset to the city centre with its live music, quizzes, quality pub grub and popular function room. Recently it added a new look beer garden to boost its offering.
