17 new food and drink places to visit in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 5th Dec 2024, 08:54 BST
Updated 19th Dec 2024, 15:34 BST

The past few weeks has seen a number of new food and drink venues open their doors in Sunderland, from major venues like The 3 Stories in the city centre to local community coffee shops like The Willow Tree in Ashbrooke.

Here’s a round up of some of the new places to check out.

The newest place to visit is PROPA! at Sheepfolds Stables. Brought to the city by Hairy Biker Si King, the venture offers comfort food like pies, mince & dumplings, stotties and more to grab and go.

1. PROPA!, Sheepfolds Stables

One of the biggest new openings is The 3 Stories, which opened in November after two years of major works and investment at the former JJB Sports site in High Street West. It's now home to three floors of bars offering a food menu, live music, sports, cocktails and more.

2. The 3 Stories, High Street West

The Willow Tree Coffee & Kitchen has opened at Ashbrooke Sports Ground as part of a wave of improvements at the historic club. As well as a coffee shop overlooking the grounds, which is open Thursdays to Sundays, it has pizza nights serving Neapolitan pizza.

3. The Willow Tree Coffee & Kitchen

Babü opened in Ashbrooke Mount in September, serving coffees, sandwiches, tray bakes, pasties and more. It recently opened its sit in space, featuring a kids' corner.

4. Babü, Ashbrooke

