17 new food and drink places to visit in Sunderland

Here’s a round up of some of the new places to check out.
1. PROPA!, Sheepfolds Stables
The newest place to visit is PROPA! at Sheepfolds Stables. Brought to the city by Hairy Biker Si King, the venture offers comfort food like pies, mince & dumplings, stotties and more to grab and go. | Sunderland Echo
2. The 3 Stories, High Street West
One of the biggest new openings is The 3 Stories, which opened in November after two years of major works and investment at the former JJB Sports site in High Street West. It's now home to three floors of bars offering a food menu, live music, sports, cocktails and more. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Willow Tree Coffee & Kitchen
The Willow Tree Coffee & Kitchen has opened at Ashbrooke Sports Ground as part of a wave of improvements at the historic club. As well as a coffee shop overlooking the grounds, which is open Thursdays to Sundays, it has pizza nights serving Neapolitan pizza. | Sunderland Echo
4. Babü, Ashbrooke
Babü opened in Ashbrooke Mount in September, serving coffees, sandwiches, tray bakes, pasties and more. It recently opened its sit in space, featuring a kids' corner. | Sunderland Echo
