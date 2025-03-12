17 new bars, restaurants and cafes to check out in Sunderland

Here’s some of the new businesses which have opened their doors in the past few months.
1. Coffee snug at The Chair, Eagle Building, East End
A real hidden gem, the coffee snug has opened down the cobbled alleyway at the Eagle Building (next door to Quayside Exchange) in the East End. It's an extension to The Chair, a hairdressing and cosmetology business already based in the building. Head down for coffee made from Baristocracy beans, filled croissants, cookies, bagels and more. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Canny Lad, Green Terrace
The Canny Lad has seen a major makeover of the former Fitzy's in Green Terrace. It's a new brand for the popular pub - but with the same owners and staff. Additions include an Irish Tavern aesthetic and a dedicated games room with a pool table and target darts. | Sunderland Echo
3. Pied, Fulwell Road
Pied has opened in Fulwell Road and it's already proved a big hit, selling 1000 pies in its first week alone. They offer their staple two pies: brisket and veggie mince, as well as weekly specials. Single pies are £4.50 or meal deals are £8.50. | Sunderland Echo
4. Mogi, Chester Road
With its indoor olive tree and soothing textures, Mogi brought a corner of calm to a cafe site opposite the hospital in Chester Road in March 2025. The mother and son team specialise in Greek and Italian food. | Sunderland Echo