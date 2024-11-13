Yoyo Noodle and German Doner Kebab lead Metrocentre’s latest dining additions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Metrocentre has announced several exciting new openings within its food and drink portfolio, including the opening of YoYo Noodle and German Doner Kebab (GDK).

These new dining options, along with other signings, expansions, and refits, are further strengthening Metrocentre as the go-to retail and leisure destination in the North East.

Fast-casual restaurant chain YoYo Noodle has opened in the Upper Blue Mall, offering customisable noodles and rice dishes. Customers can select from various bases, proteins, vegetables, and sauces to create their meals. GDK, known for its signature gourmet kebabs, recently opened in Metrocentre’s Lower Yellow Mall earlier this month, bringing even more variety to the centre's dining scene.

Other food and drink openings within Metrocentre include:

· Tomahawk Steakhouse, the North East based, premium steakhouse renowned for high-quality cuts and a unique dining atmosphere, is currently fitting out its newest restaurant in the Upper Yellow Mall, which is set to open before the end of the year. Diners will be able to order a ‘Steak on a Stone’, where their steak is served sizzling on a hot rock. Other menu highlights include: sharing platters, wagyu, and variations of the regional classic ‘Parmo’, adding to a full-flavour experience.

· ASK Italian, Nando’s and Wagamama have all invested in significant refurbishments to enhance their dining experience at Metrocentre’s Qube. ASK Italian has completed a full refit to refresh its contemporary Italian dining experience, while Nando’s has also completed a refit, ensuring a vibrant and welcoming environment for its customers. Wagamama has finished a refurbishment of its restaurant, creating a warm environment for diners to enjoy their nourishing Asian soul food.

· Meanwhile, Greggs is fitting out its new large store in upper Town Square, opening next month (December) to cater to the high footfall at Metrocentre.

Noah Knapton, Asset Manager at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, Asset Managers of Metrocentre, commented: “Quality F&B is critical for the shopping centre of the future, appealing to different visit intentions, so Metrocentre’s strategy focuses just as much on introducing new and exciting options as it does on working with existing operators to create the best experience possible.

"These new openings, refurbishments, and upsizes are a testament to the centre’s appeal as a prime destination for both established and emerging food and drink operators.”

Howard Eggleston, Founder of Tomahawk Steakhouse, added: “Our team is working hard to create a warm, inviting space that reflects everything special about Tomahawk. With Metrocentre’s vibrant atmosphere and high footfall, it’s the perfect location to introduce our signature ‘Steak on a Stone’ experience, where diners can cook each bite exactly to their liking for a truly memorable meal.”

With a diverse selection of restaurants, cafes and takeaway options now available at Metrocentre, the centre’s expanding food and drink portfolio continues to cater to a wide range of tastes and preferences, with over 60 options to choose from.