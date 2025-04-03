WWT Washington to launch Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in the North East can enjoy a brand new Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt at WWT Washington this spring, as WWT partners with animation studio, Aardman and the Royal Entomological Society.

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt invites visitors to join an epic minibeast wetlands adventure that will give children an opportunity to dive into the wonderful world of insects. The activity is fronted by the well-known comedy character, housefly Lloyd, that features in Aardman’s children’s comedy series, Lloyd of the Flies.

Lloyd will be joined by a new friend Dart, a colourful emperor dragonfly character created exclusively for WWT visitors.

An enthusiastic wetland ‘tour guide’, Dart loves to share facts and will help families explore the wetlands alongside Lloyd, as he searches for his family and friends, including Lloyd’s little sister PB and his best friend Abacus the woodlouse, before checking in to stay at the centre’s Bug Hotel.

A family look at Aardman's Bug Hunt app

There are over 24,000 insect species in UK. The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt will help visitors to discover nature-bursting habitats at Washington Wetland Centre, and learn about the creatures that live there, with fun facts from the Royal Entomological Society and WWT.

Indeed, there are dozens of species of dragonfly that call Washington Wetland Centre home, so Dart is in good company!

Visitors can learn and have even more fun on their adventure by downloading Aardman’s augmented reality app: Lloyd of the Flies AR Bug Hunt. Available to download free from both the Google Play and App Store, the app lets explorers ‘shrink down’ to fly size and see the world through an insect’s eyes. It includes fun interactive activities like trying on insect antennae, rolling a maggot ball, and superimposing Lloyd’s face on each other.

If families want to make even more of their time on the hunt, they can purchase an exclusive WWT Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Activity Pack (£4) at the visitor centre. It includes a 16-page activity booklet, Lloyd headband, stickers and pencils, all in a WWT Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt bag.

Dart the dragonfly with Aardman's Lloyd of the Flies characters.

Other family-friendly activities at WWT Washington include pond-dipping, minibeast hunting, mini bug house making and other insect-themed activities during the Easter and May half term school holidays. Blogs with activities that visitors can try when they go home will also be available so that they can learn how to protect insects in their gardens, ponds and parks.

Gill Pipes, Centre Manager at WWT Washington said: “This is an exciting partnership with Aardman, and we hope many will come along to the Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt. It’s a real opportunity to explore the worlds within our wetlands with Lloyd and his new friend Dart – an experience not to be missed.

“At Washington we’re simply bursting with insects that call wetlands home, from everyday creatures like woodlice, ladybirds, bees and butterflies, to impressive moths, cardinal beetles and shield bugs – all a fantastic array of sizes, shapes and colours.

“Our team know how fascinating the world of insects is and can’t wait to bring our visitors into this world. The app allows people to experience this world in a whole new way which we’re very excited about, and there’s so much to see, do and learn; we’re sure it will be an adventure that families will love.”

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt, featuring Lloyd, Dart and their friends, will allow families to discover areas of the wetlands and the insects that thrive within them. The trail will be available every day from Saturday 5 April until Sunday 1 June 2025.

Participating in the Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Bug Hunt activities is included in the price of a WWT Washington admission ticket or is free to WWT members. Visitors can take advantage of an additional discount by downloading the WWT Washington app.

The Lloyd of the Flies Wetland Activity Pack costs £4 and can be purchased at the visitor centre.