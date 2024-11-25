Winter Wonderland returns to popular North East attraction - just thirty minutes from Sunderland

The Durham attraction has a programme of Christmas events for the family to enjoy with guests engaging in wholesome activities such as decorating seasonal biscuits and making magical reindeer food to sprinkle on the lawn on Christmas Eve to help guide Santa to the homes of the best behaved children.

The first weekend of the event was a resounding success, with hundreds of visitors turning up to complete the activities and grab a magical moment with Santa Claus himself.

This year, Adventure Valley have made changes to their seasonal event, allowing attendees a more enjoyable visit with no time limits on activities. Families arriving at opening time could enjoy up to eight hours of Festive Fun.

Upon entry, every child receives a Winter Wonderland Passport, which features dedicated sections for completing elf-led activities.

Children can meet Santa Claus at Adventure Valley's Winter Wonderland.

One of the highlights of the event is the Winter Valley Express, where families can hop on for a festive ride around the Winter Wonderland. Attendees can also experience the a Christmas Pony Ride, whilst for those with a sweet tooth, Claus's Candy Sweet Shop offers the chance to create your perfect pick’n’mix from a delightful selection of candies.

At the attraction’s theatre, an engaging Christmas show promises laughter and joy, with family-friendly performances available multiple times throughout the day. Young visitors will also have the opportunity to decorate festive gingerbread biscuits under the guidance of the iconic Mrs. Claus.

Adventure Valley Owner, Janine Calzini said; “Christmas is one of our favourite times of year at Adventure Valley. The whole place is transformed in to a Winter Wonderland and we take immense pleasure in welcoming back guests year after year. We always receive wonderful feedback about our festive events and each year our team of elves are always motivated to make sure that each Christmas is better than the previous one. Whether you are enjoying a festive show in our theatre, taking a ride on the Winter Valley Express or making memories with Santa Claus, there is something for the whole family to enjoy, and we can guarantee that you’ll create memories which will be cherished for years to come.”

For tickets and more information, visit our website at www.adventurevalley.co.uk