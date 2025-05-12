Viral North East-based Artist Shannon Pearl Unveils Video For New Single Echo
'Echo' by Shannon Pearl is the latest in a run of singles released in 2025. This song tells the tale of true love that transcends time and space. Inspired by folklore and fantasy the chorus of this song was written by a 17-year-old Shannon, reflecting on dreams of finding a true love like the ones in fairy tales she would read when she was younger. The song was finished and released 15 years later, with an updated theme reflecting the strong emotional attachments made in her adult life.
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/6yz3GneDvcg
The soaring violin hook was written by Shannon on Seaburn beach in Sunderland and performed by the talented Jen Clewes. All performers that feature on the single (John Timney, Adam Cornell, Jen Clewes and Shannon Pearl) all play a part in the video created by Crew Gal.
The video for this track was a collaborative effort. Shannon teamed up with local production company Crew Gal to bring the song to life. Through a long planning process and a fun filled shoot day, stunning visuals were captured along the Northeast Coastline.
The story follows a selkie woman, as she falls in love with a human, but must return to the sea once more. Special thanks go to the hardworking people involved in the making of this video. All are named in the end credits on screen.
The single 'Echo' will be available to stream and download on May 27th 2025.
Shannon Pearl Live Dates:
16th May – Prohibition Cabaret, Newcastle – Headliner – Support Isabel Maria
17th May – HMV, Newcastle – Live & Local
25th May – Forgotten Lands, Cumbria
30th May – Sedgefield Blues Club, Sedgefield Parish Hall – Supporting Susan Santos
13th June – The Bunker, Sunderland
1st Aug – Northern Kin Festival, County Durham
3rd Aug – 3 Wishes Fairy Festival, Glastonbury
30th Aug – Lindisfarne Festival, Northumberland
More dates to be announced in the coming weeks.
For further information please visit https://shannonpearlofficial.com/.