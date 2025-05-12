Viral North East-based Artist Shannon Pearl Unveils Video For New Single Echo

Following her recent viral video on Instagram, and headline appearance at Sunplugged Festival at the weekend, North East based Witch Pop pioneer Shannon Pearl unveils the video to new single Echo.

'Echo' by Shannon Pearl is the latest in a run of singles released in 2025. This song tells the tale of true love that transcends time and space. Inspired by folklore and fantasy the chorus of this song was written by a 17-year-old Shannon, reflecting on dreams of finding a true love like the ones in fairy tales she would read when she was younger. The song was finished and released 15 years later, with an updated theme reflecting the strong emotional attachments made in her adult life.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/6yz3GneDvcg

The soaring violin hook was written by Shannon on Seaburn beach in Sunderland and performed by the talented Jen Clewes. All performers that feature on the single (John Timney, Adam Cornell, Jen Clewes and Shannon Pearl) all play a part in the video created by Crew Gal.

Filming of Shannon's new video took place on the North East coast.

The video for this track was a collaborative effort. Shannon teamed up with local production company Crew Gal to bring the song to life. Through a long planning process and a fun filled shoot day, stunning visuals were captured along the Northeast Coastline.

The story follows a selkie woman, as she falls in love with a human, but must return to the sea once more. Special thanks go to the hardworking people involved in the making of this video. All are named in the end credits on screen.

The single 'Echo' will be available to stream and download on May 27th 2025.

Shannon Pearl Live Dates:

16th May – Prohibition Cabaret, Newcastle – Headliner – Support Isabel Maria

17th May – HMV, Newcastle – Live & Local

25th May – Forgotten Lands, Cumbria

30th May – Sedgefield Blues Club, Sedgefield Parish Hall – Supporting Susan Santos

13th June – The Bunker, Sunderland

1st Aug – Northern Kin Festival, County Durham

3rd Aug – 3 Wishes Fairy Festival, Glastonbury

30th Aug – Lindisfarne Festival, Northumberland

More dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

For further information please visit https://shannonpearlofficial.com/.