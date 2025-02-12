Unmissable last-minute Valentine’s Day deals and experiences at Metrocentre

Still searching for the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Whether you fancy shopping, dining, or getting stuck into an exciting activity, Metrocentre has it all!

Here’s your guide to the best last-minute deals and things to do at Metrocentre this week. If you’re celebrating romance, friendship, or treating yourself, Metrocentre is set to make Valentine’s special for everyone. Here’s how you can celebrate:

Gifts with love

Pandora – Receive a free piece of jewellery from selected items when you spend £69. (Offer valid until 16th February)

[Image: Millie's Cookies at Metrocentre]

Boots – Save up to 20% on selected fragrances during their Valentine’s event. (Offer valid until 14th February)

The Fragrance Shop – Enjoy up to 50% off selected fragrances - just in time for the perfect gift. (Offer valid until 14th February)

The Perfume Shop – Add a personal touch to your gift with free gift wrapping, personalised ribbons, and engraving options to make every scent more special.

DXB Perfumes – Treat your loved one to the luxurious Dubai Premium Perfume Gift, with an exclusive 10% discount on selected products and a free deodorant with your purchase. (Offer valid until 16th February 2025)

[Image: Treetop Golf at Metrocentre]

Sweet treats and dining

Millie’s Cookies – Enjoy a taste of love with their new Pink Velvet Cookie - heart-shaped, pink, and perfect for Valentine’s!

ASK Italian – Indulge in a romantic three-course Valentine’s set menu for just £28.95 per person. (Available from 12th–19th February)

Experiences

[Image: The Perfume Shop at Metrocentre]

The Escapologist – Celebrate love and friendship with an escape room experience for two (£65) with Prosecco or a Galentine’s package for four (£125) with two bottles. Upgrade with a Naughty Nun Shot-Tail for just £2.50. (Available until 16th February)

Treetop Golf - Fancy a little friendly competition? Head to Treetop Golf for a round of mini golf featuring ancient ruins and talking trees!

ODEON - From action-packed adventures in Captain America: Brave New World to heart-fluttering moments in Heart Eyes, chilling thrills in The Monkey, and the return of everyone’s favourite rom-com queen in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – there’s a blockbuster for every kind of love story.

NAMCO - Ditch the candlelit dinner for arcade lights at Namco! Take on the arcade games, bowl a strike, or race around on the bumper cars for a date filled with excitement and laughter.

[Image: Metrocentre]

Treat your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day right this year. With exclusive offers, and memorable experiences, Metrocentre is your one-stop destination for celebrating love in all forms this February.