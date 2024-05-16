Treat for Elvis Presley Fans at The Fire Station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Vision of Elvis, the award-winning Elvis Presley concert show, is coming to The Fire Station, Sunderland, on Friday, June 7, starring Rob Kingsley - winner of the National Tribute Music Awards' No1 Male Tribute and Official Elvis Show.

Rob Kingsley has also been voted Grand European Champion and Best Vegas Elvis at Europe's largest Elvis competition.

Long-time Elvis friend - Presley's photographer and tour manager - Ed Bonja says of Rob: "He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis: his charisma, his gestures. . . hell he even walks like Elvis!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob says: “In this sensational new show you will experience an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before. Featuring the classic hits Stuck on You from the Timex Show, GI Blues from the Movie Years, Blue Suede Shoes from the 1968 Comeback Special with the finale being the electrifying Concert Years which includes Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more million-selling hits.

A Vision of Elvis plays The Fire Station, Sunderland, Friday 7 June

“The costumes, instruments and stage setting are authentically recreated,” says Rob. “Surrounded by outstanding musicians, backing vocalists and production team the audience will be taken on an emotional roller coaster through time.”

The internationally-renowned production claims to be 'the best Elvis Presley concert show touring the world today'.