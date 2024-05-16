Treat for Elvis Presley Fans at The Fire Station
Rob Kingsley has also been voted Grand European Champion and Best Vegas Elvis at Europe's largest Elvis competition.
Long-time Elvis friend - Presley's photographer and tour manager - Ed Bonja says of Rob: "He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis: his charisma, his gestures. . . hell he even walks like Elvis!”
Rob says: “In this sensational new show you will experience an epic audio-visual journey through time like you've never seen before. Featuring the classic hits Stuck on You from the Timex Show, GI Blues from the Movie Years, Blue Suede Shoes from the 1968 Comeback Special with the finale being the electrifying Concert Years which includes Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more million-selling hits.
“The costumes, instruments and stage setting are authentically recreated,” says Rob. “Surrounded by outstanding musicians, backing vocalists and production team the audience will be taken on an emotional roller coaster through time.”
The internationally-renowned production claims to be 'the best Elvis Presley concert show touring the world today'.
Tickets are available from The Fire Station box office: thefirestation.org.uk 0191 5700 007