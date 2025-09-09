Tom Meighan to play exclusive Sunderland gig
Meighan, renowned for his commanding stage presence and unmistakable vocals, has gone from strength to strength as a solo artist.
His debut album, The Reckoning (2023), was met with critical acclaim, cementing his place as one of the UK’s most compelling live performers. Fans attending this highly anticipated show can expect to hear songs from his latest album, Roadrunner alongside iconic anthems from his time with Kasabian.
As a passionate supporter of Andy’s Man Club, Tom’s team have invited the Sunderland AMC team to promote their Monday night clubs at the event.
Opening support for Tom is Hartlepool based indie rock band, Northern Hospitality.