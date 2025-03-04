Tom Meighan to play exclusive North East gig

Tom Meighan, the electrifying former frontman of Kasabian, is set to play an exclusive one-off gig in the region at Sunderland Live Arena, Houghton-le-Spring, on May 23. This special performance marks his only North East date before he and his band embark on a packed summer of festival appearances.

Meighan, renowned for his commanding stage presence and unmistakable vocals, has gone from strength to strength as a solo artist.

His debut album, The Reckoning (2023), was met with critical acclaim, cementing his place as one of the UK’s most compelling live performers. Fans attending this highly anticipated show can expect to hear songs from his latest album, Roadrunner alongside iconic anthems from his time with Kasabian.

The Sunderland Live Arena – one of the premier indoor venues in the North East – provides the perfect setting for this unmissable event.

Supporting Tom is Hartlepool based band Northern Hospitality.

Tickets are now on sale and are set to sell out fast. Secure your tickets early via the official websites of Tom Meighan and Sunderland Live Arena.