WIN a VIP family ticket for Sunderland Empire panto Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

Well you can enjoy a night of festive fun thanks to the Sunderland Echo with our great new competition.

It’s almost time to say a great big AREEET to this year’s magical panto, Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs opening this Friday 10 December at the Sunderland Empire!

Starring national treasure, Su Pollard (Hi-de-Hi!) who is set to stir up a storm as the meddling Wicked Queen, following her comical culinary antics on Celebrity MasterChef 2021, mixed with North East Queen of comedy, Miss Rory (Boulevard, AKA Dan Cunningham) as Nurse Rorina, along with the return of hilarious South Shields comic Tom Whalley as the side-splittingly cheeky Muddles the Jester, and you’re in for some real Christmas amusement!

Win a VIP family ticket to the Sunderland Empire panto.

So fancy taking a step into the enchanted forest for a good giggle and a whole load of festive fun?

You could be in with the chance of winning a VIP package to see Snow White with a family ticket, private box, drinks and treats! All you have to do to enter

is answer this simple question:

What was the name of the holiday camp in Hi-de-Hi?

Send your answer to: Panto competition, Sunderland Echo, North East Business & Innovation Centre, Wearfield, Sunderland SR5 2TA.

All entries MUST include a full name and a daytime telephone contact number. The closing date is Thursday, December 9.

The prize is for a family of four people to attend Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs on December 14. No monetary value will be given, and tickets are non-transferable to another performance.