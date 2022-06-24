Willy Wonka comes to Sunderland Empire - here's how to get your golden ticket

The Candy Man will be in town next year, as West End and Broadway smash Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical comes to the Sunderland Empire.
The venue is one of a number announced today as part of a first UK tour which kicks off in Milton Keynes on February 9 and will also take in locations including Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.
The production will be in Sunderland between Wednesday, August 2 and Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film starring Gene Wilder, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman. It is directed by James Brining and designed by Simon Higlett.
It tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.
When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it’s a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets he has always dreamed of.
But beyond the gates Charlie and fellow winners Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teevee discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.
The show features memorable songs from the iconic movie, such as Pure Imagination, as well as a host of new numbers.
For details of the tour, visit www.charlieandthechocolatefactory.co.uk.
Tickets for the Empire performances go on sale from July 8 at www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire. To pre-register visit www.atgtickets.com/campaigns/sign-up/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-sunderland/