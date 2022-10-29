What Wearside can expect from blockbuster musical Les Misérables on its Sunderland Empire debut

Les Misérables. Will Callan 'Marius'. Photo Danny Kaan

Next month will see the huge, blockbuster musical makes its Sunderland debut for a three-week run.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain.

Now, Sunderland will finally be able to see what’s regarded as one of the best musicals of all time.



Nic says Wearside is in for a real rollercoaster of emotions.

"We sell out theatres across the country and it’s amazing to see the impact it has on audiences, who really go on the journey with us, from the first scene to the final curtain. It’s a real rollercoaster,” he said.

"It’s also a story that resonates, 37 years later after it was first performed: it’s a story of love, forgiveness, redemption and humankind. You have the story of Fantine who has to give her child, Jean Valjean who is persecuted for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family, much like the cost of living crisis we have now, and a story of uprising, revolution and people not being happy with the political society – all themes which resonate today, even though the novel is 200 years old.”

Boublil and Schönberg’s iconic score of includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People

LES MISERABLES UK TOUR. Nic Greenshields 'Javert'. Photo Danny Kaan

Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more.

Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

"It was the first and last of those blockbuster musicals of the ‘80s: Cats, Miss Saigon, Les Mis and Phantom of the Opera. And it’s really stood the test of time,” said Nic.

The actor has trod the boards in some of musical theatre’s biggest shows including Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, Oklahoma, Beauty and the Beast and CATS.

LES MISERABLES UK TOUR. Dean Chisnall 'Jean Valjean'. Photo Danny Kaan

But after appearing in Les Mis twice, he says there’s nothing quite like the epic French saga.

"I first performed in the production 20 years ago in the ensemble and returned 18 years later as Javert,” he said. “We always say we’re merely the custodians of the story, we look after and take care of the production until it’s time to pass it on to new people. It will never stop performing.

"It was one of the first shows I ever saw and it blew me away, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I just wanted to be in the show and when the chance came to play Javert, it was such a once-in-a-lifetime role. I feel very lucky and humble to be able to play him.”

Speaking about what Sunderland can expect from the tour, he said: "Dare I say it, but it’s an even better experience on tour. We can only play the bigger theatres on tour because of the sheer size of the production, so much so, its nickname is Mega Mis. People get the brochure for their local theatre a long time in advance and book their tickets, whereas in the West End tourists just book on the day.

LES MISERABLES TOUR. The Company. Photo Danny Kaan

"So it means when we play local theatres there’s a real level of excitement because people have been waiting for the show to come for so long, and we’re excited for Sunderland to see it for the first time.”

He added: "It’s an experience unlike anything you will have seen before. It’s a big cast, big sets and a big orchestra. It takes around 20 trucks to move the show so once we’re in we sit down in a venue for at least three weeks.

"I would say of all the shows touring, this is the biggest production.”