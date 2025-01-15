Sunderland schools to welcome National Theatre production The LeftBehinds

The LeftBehinds cast that will be performing in schools across Sunderland.

Young people across Sunderland will have the opportunity to watch a new theatre production as the National Theatre brings a nationwide tour of The LeftBehinds directly into local schools.

In partnership with Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire, the tour will visit Sunderland College, Oxclose Academy, Southmoor Academy and others from January 20 to 24.

The schools will also host young people from over 10 other local school, college and home education settings to watch the production.

Co-created by Bristol playwright Ross Willis and director Ned Bennett, The LeftBehinds is a new production set in a post-apocalyptic future.

The LeftBehinds must race across a desolate wasteland in a high-octane quest to rebuild an android, unlock its power and save the planet.

This new production gives students in Sunderland access to a genre-pushing theatrical experience in their school hall.

In addition to seeing the show in their school hall, pupils will take part in an interactive workshop exploring the technical elements to produce the show and teachers will receive accompanying education resources.

Co-creators Ned Bennett and Ross Willis said “We are thrilled to be collaborating again on this new incarnation of The LeftBehinds.

"From its beginnings at LAMDA to its development with the NT, this production has continually evolved, and we’re delighted to now share it with young people.

"We couldn’t be more excited that the National Theatre is bringing this production directly into school halls across the country.”

Sarah Marsden, Creative Learning Producer at Sunderland Empire, said: "Working in partnership with The National Theatre gives us the ability to provide young people in the region access to high-quality, inspirational theatrical productions which schools and students may not ordinarily be able to afford.

"For many young people, the National Theatre schools tour is the first time they have experienced a professional production, and the additional interactive workshops and Q&A sessions provided have proven to inspire and lead young people to pursue further immersion in theatre both on stage and behind-the-scenes."

The LeftBehinds cast includes Ryn Alleyne as Kit KnightShade, Tanaka Mpofu as Bandit, Julian Brett as Shadow, Gabriella Foley as Rot, Francis Nunnery as the Android, Ethan Hughes as Beandigo, Emma Gray as Ducky, and Brandon Kimaryo as Swing.

Part of the Theatre Nation Partnerships programme, other activities delivered in Sunderland through this network in partnership with Sunderland Culture and Sunderland Empire includes the upcoming new production Public Record that will celebrate the people and music of Sunderland as part of the National Theatre’s Public Acts programme.

Schools in the area are also taking part in Speak Up, a secondary schools programme that encourages young people to explore issues that are important to them and think, see and bring about change by creating artistic responses.

Reaching a record number of young people last year, the National Theatre’s Learning & National Partnerships Department aims to inspire young people nationwide, widen access to creative experiences in schools and boost skills to support the next generation of theatre-makers.

For more information about Theatre Nation Partnerships and the schools tour, visit the National Theatre website – www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/home/