The cast of Kinky Boots The Musical. Picture: Pamela Raith.

Kinky Boots The Musical brought a fab-u-lous energy to Newcastle’s Theatre Royal – but an all-important message too. Here’s what we thought of the show.

Die-hard fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been waiting to see pro dancer Johannes Radebe in a starring role like this for years – not least, since his jaw-dropping routine as Beyoncé’s alter ego Sasha Fierce during last year’s series.

And from the first notes of Radebe’s opening number, The Land of Lola, it’s easy to see why he has always dreamed of playing the iconic drag queen; it was made for him, no question.

Based on the 2005 film starring Chiwetel Ejiofor as Lola, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price (Dan Partridge) who faces a quest to save his family shoe-making factory when a chance meeting with Lola (Radebe) changes everything.

Kinky Boots The Musical, starring Johannes Radebe as Lola, top right in the boxing ring. Picture: Johan Persson.

It’s easy to root for brow-beaten Charlie from the beginning. Even if you aren’t familiar with the show’s story, you can tell that – even though he gets things wrong along the way – he’s going to come good in the end. And frequent musical-theatre goers will know that you just can’t top a journey of self discovery!

But it’s Lola who’s the hero of this piece and who teaches all she meets – and all watching – about the importance of living true to who you are, and welcoming others in the same way.

You would be right in thinking that Radebe is the star of this show by the very nature of playing Lola. The dancing (obviously) was absolutely effortless, I don’t think I’ve seen many routines on a musical theatre stage that compare with Lola and the accompanying Angel drag queens. Elevens out of 10s all around, if I could give them. Prepare to be dazzled, too, by Radebe’s voice which commands your full attention but with a gentle power.

Kinky Boots is at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, May 10. Picture: Johan Persson.

It’s SO important to note that in this production, Radebe is surrounded by a veritable chandelier of shining lights who each bring their own incomparable sparkle to the Kinky Boots production.

Courtney Bowman’s turn as Lauren was the absolute belter of the night for me. The charm, the physical comedy and the VOICE – she was the full package. The History of Wrong Guys was one of my favourite numbers.

And speaking of physical comedy, Scott Paige as factory manager George gave an absolute masterclass in the little winks and nudges that inevitably garner some of the audience’s biggest laughs. He was great.

In any show, all we want is for our protagonists to get their happy ending. The relationship that grows, peaks and troughs between Charlie and Lola is tenderly acted by both; you really felt every beat, breath and jab of it.

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Johannes Radebe took on the starring role of Lola. Picture: Johan Persson.

As we follow Charlie on his personal and professional journey, it’s the change Lola effects in foreman Don (Joe Caffrey) that’s perhaps the most emotional of the evening. The show’s message to ‘accept someone for who they are’ could not be more important or poignant than it is right now, in 2025.

To the cast – we hear you, and we see you. Thank you.

Kinky Boots is at Newcastle Theatre Royal until Saturday, May 10.