Casting is yet to be announced for the show, but producers have confirmed the musical will appear at the Empire from November 27 to December 2, with tickets on sale now for ATG Theatre Card members, and public sale tomorrow.

Tickets go on-sale for ATG Theatre Card members on 23 January 2023 and will go on Public Sale on 24 January 2023. Tickets are available online at www.ATGtickets.com/sunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the iconic movie, the ‘sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music’ tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Sister Act the Musical is coming to Sunderland.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Sister Act has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, the man behind the score for Disney’s Aladdin and Enchanted, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. It is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Visit www.sisteractthemusical.co.uk for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad