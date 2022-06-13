See Legally Blonde the Musical on stage this June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smash hit Broadway and West End Musical based on the successful film, starring Reece Witherspoon, follows popular sorority student Elle Woods who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink.

When she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner Huntington III for a more serious girlfriend, she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books.

Packing up her trusty pooch, Bruiser, she bags herself a place at the prestigious Harvard Law School to try and win him back. With the support of her new friends, she learns that you can be both smart and fashionable.

DTW will be staging Legally Blonde. Photo by Iain Patterson

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said, “We originally started rehearsals for Legally Blonde back in January 2020 but had to put

everything on hold. So we’re over the moon to be able to finally bring this to the stage.

"Legally Blonde the Musical is an all-singing, all-dancing romantic comedy which will absolutely lift your spirits, so bend and snap up your tickets today.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, bringing together a talented local cast, impressive productions and loyal audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday, June 15 to Saturday, June 18 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA. Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children and concessions Thursday to Saturday, £10 for all on Wednesday, with reductions also available on block bookings.