Tom Sturgess (Albert Narracott), Ike Bennett (David Taylor) in War Horse. Credit Brinkhoff-Moegenburg 2118-R

War Horse has galloped back into the hearts of Wearsiders with a show that delivers a timely reminder of the true cost of conflict and the power of the human spirit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This award-winning show set against the horrors of the First World War is no stranger to the Empire theatre but to open in the week of Remembrance ratchets up the poignancy of Michael Morpurgo’s classic tale.

And once again it is the mechanical equine wonders from the Handspring Puppet Company that steal the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puppets on stage are nothing new, but are usually used purely for comic effect - think Basil Brush and the pantomime horse. Evoking pathos and empathy through the manipulation of horse puppets made out of wooden sticks and aluminium sounds, on paper, like an impossible task. On stage, however, the sublime skill and artistry of the puppeteers means there is no need for the audience to overextend their suspension of disbelief. You fall for these magnificent creatures and lose yourself in the magic.

Of course, it would all fail miserably without a good tale being told, and Morpurgo is nothing if not a great storyteller.

This play, deftly constructed by Tom Morris (original Director) and Katie Henry (Revival Director), follows the exploits of young farm hand Albert and his loyal horse Joey, from his tough but relatively tranquil life on a peacetime rural farmstead to the killing fields of the Somme.

At the heart of the story is the bond between Albert and Joey and the former’s determination to track down and reunite with his trusty steed after being sold behind his back and shipped to the front lines. Along the way, friendships are formed, horrors are witnessed and all of humanity is laid bare against the backdrop of a war-torn Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The betrayal of innocence at home, echoes the betrayal of innocence in war. On his family farm, the greed, vanity and hubris of Albert’s father means Albert and Joey must suffer just as those sent to war on the orders of leaders far from the battlefront must also be put to the sword.

Tom Sturgess shines as Albert, transforming from naive boy to passionately determined young man with seamless ease. The bleak background of the story, however, does not mean the show lacks humour. There are laughs to be had from the well drawn characters and clever script. Gareth Radcliffe gets to push the envelope on his acting skills playing both the scheming uncle Arthur Narracott and the aptly-named Sergeant Thunder... and there’s even a scene-stealing goose!

Sally Swanson as the singer poetically weaves together narrative with her, at times, haunting vocals, but across the entire show there are excellent and affecting performances.

Despite the minimalist set, clever lighting, projections and explosions are used to evoke the terrors faced by combatants in wartime France. It truly is a feast for the senses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the nation prepares to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for peace this weekend, this affecting but ultimately uplifting performance reminds us that sacrifice and suffering in wartime is not exclusive to humans.

Get yourself a ticket and saddle up for an extraordinary night of theatre.

War Horse runs at the Empire until November 16. For tickets, go to www.atgtickets.com/sunderland